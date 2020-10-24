Opinion/Editorial: Housing project is promising

Albemarle County might get a new public housing complex based on strategies that have had success elsewhere in Charlottesville and Albemarle.

Three area agencies are considering creating such a complex on U.S. 29 north of Westfield Road. Under the proposal, the site also would contain a mixed-use office building.

Efforts are prompted by the county’s existing homeless problem, exacerbated by COVID.

“Housing is a public health response to homelessness, especially during a pandemic, and we need more of it,” said Anthony Haro, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition For The Homeless. “For folks who are at increased risk for COVID, we need private rooms to provide emergency shelter… .”

He said about 45 people in the area meet the definition of chronically homeless, and about 179 people in total are without housing.

The new complex would be built on the site of the current Red Carpet Inn — but until that happens, the inn could be used as is to help homeless people. Single rooms are an excellent way to make use of existing space while also satisfying the separation/social distancing requirements of dealing with the pandemic.