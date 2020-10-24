Opinion/Editorial: Housing project is promising

Albemarle County might get a new public housing complex based on strategies that have had success elsewhere in Charlottesville and Albemarle.
Three area agencies are considering creating such a complex on U.S. 29 north of Westfield Road. Under the proposal, the site also would contain a mixed-use office building.
Efforts are prompted by the county’s existing homeless problem, exacerbated by COVID.
“Housing is a public health response to homelessness, especially during a pandemic, and we need more of it,” said Anthony Haro, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition For The Homeless. “For folks who are at increased risk for COVID, we need private rooms to provide emergency shelter… .”
He said about 45 people in the area meet the definition of chronically homeless, and about 179 people in total are without housing.
The new complex would be built on the site of the current Red Carpet Inn — but until that happens, the inn could be used as is to help homeless people. Single rooms are an excellent way to make use of existing space while also satisfying the separation/social distancing requirements of dealing with the pandemic.
The Piedmont Housing Alliance proposes 60 mixed-income one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, available to people making between 30% and 80% of the area’s median income. Virginia Supportive Housing proposes a four-story building with 80 studio apartments for single adults, available to those making 50% or less of area median income.
Financing would depend on obtaining tax credits designed specifically to support low-income housing. Without that tax break, the project could not be built.
Charlottesville has collaborated on similar strategies with success, including working with private organizations such as the PHA. Low-income tax credits have been used in the city to advance new housing programs. Projects in Charlottesville also have used the mixed-use approach, although primarily in a mix of market rate and low-income housing rather than a residential-commercial mix as is proposed for the U.S. 29 site.
A similar mixed-use residential model is being used by Habitat for Humanity in its redevelopment of Southwood, south of Charlottesville.
Such approaches are the new wave of affordable housing plans, a far cry from the projects of the 1960s and ’70s in which neighborhoods were razed to clear the way for big, publicly funded complexes.
An opportunity to apply for tax credits won’t roll around until next March, so this redevelopment is not imminent. But we’ll look forward to seeing how far the organizations can go in their joint efforts to address local homelessness.
