Opinion/editorial: Hospital ads offer a plea for vaccinations

The photo on the back page of the A section of Saturday’s Daily Progress was worth the proverbial thousand words. A near life-size head shot of a woman in medical garb stared out miserably over the mask and respirator hanging below her chin. The flesh of her cheekbones bore indentations from the apparatus.

The ad did not identify the person in the photograph. She is one of several exhausted figures who appear in a public education campaign sponsored by the University of Virginia Medical Center and Augusta Health. The campaign literally pleads with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses, technicians and everyone else in the patient care community are reaching a “breaking point,” the ads warn.

It is only natural. The fight to save a life is both exhausting and expensive. With each unnecessary death of an unvaccinated COVID patient, the staff who must care for him or her grows more frustrated. As the COVID crisis approaches its second anniversary, local hospitals have more COVID patients than ever. Most of them are unvaccinated.

Christians have a saying: God helps those who help themselves. Medical professionals around here and across the country find themselves forced to do the opposite. They must help those who will not help themselves. The operative words here are will not, not cannot. Life comes with three needle sticks that inject vaccines proven to allow a large majority of people to gain immunity against COVID infections or at least minimize their impact.

The senseless loss of life that now defines the pandemic in the United States threatens to curdle society’s empathy for the self-destructive choices of COVID victims, far too many of whom wear their refusal to be vaccinated as a political badge of courage and a litmus test of Republican loyalty.

Health care workers don’t get to choose to walk away from this stupidity. They swear an oath to do no harm. They cling to that oath, although it drives most of them by nature. In general, those who choose health care careers are caring people. But the numbers point to the futility of their efforts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in November 2021, unvaccinated Americans 18 and over were 13 times more likely to contract COVID than those fully vaccinated with two vaccine shots and a booster. The chance of dying from COVID that same month was 68 times higher for the unvaccinated than for the fully vaccinated, the CDC said.

Anti-vaxxers and skeptics in the U.S. now drive a per capita death rate roughly three times higher than Canada’s and Australia’s, according to data from Johns Hopkins reported in the New York Times.

As Dr. Taison Bell, who runs UVa’s intensive care unit, told Daily Progress reporter Katherine Knott, “It’s all preventable at this point. That’s what’s so sad about it.”

Not quite as sad, but perhaps more vexing is the laziness of people who don’t bother to get a booster after going through the effort to get their first two vaccine shots. In combination with earlier shots, boosters all but ensure that a person will survive an infection of the rampant omicron COVID-19 variant. Yet the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted a survey about booster shots in January and found that 19% of those responding said they definitely would not get a booster. Another 22% said they would only get a booster if required.

The cynical among us might say those people qualify for a Darwin Award, meaning that they are acting with such ignorance that they deserve whatever happens to them.

No matter how jaded or burned out they get, our medical professionals will never stop trying to save the individuals they treat. But an ironic, and frankly, depressing fact of life looms for the folks at UVa, Augusta and every other health facility. Burned-out medical staffers care more about keeping COVID patients alive than their unvaccinated charges seem to care about living.