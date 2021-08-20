Opinion/Editorial: Hope fades for a fair redistricting process

Some Republican commissioners said the UR lab had never before done redistricting work and could not be entrusted with this important task.

“When I’m seeking medical expertise, I go to a medical expert,” Virginia Trost-Thornton said. “If I’m on the House [of Delegates] committee, I would be seeking House members’ expertise in trying to draw their lines.”

Which is a Catch-22. It’s precisely because voters don’t trust the legislature to draw neutral maps that we now have a redistricting commission, removing that power from the General Assembly and giving it to a commission that was to have been independent of partisan influences — or so we had hoped. Of course no other state entities have experience in redistricting; the ability to gain such experience was denied them.

For too long, lawmakers had manipulated districts either to benefit themselves and their party or to disadvantage their opponents and the opposing party. This was practiced by both Democrats and Republicans. It became particularly effective when data collection grew to be so precise that mapmakers could pinpoint individual homes and residents, placing them in whatever district best suited the politicians’ purposes.