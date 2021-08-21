Opinion/Editorial: Honors for scholars

Students from Buford Middle and Charlottesville High schools recently earned the Young Scholars Award named for Dr. Donald W. Jones. This is the first year the awards were given.

Jones was the first African American to be an assistant and adviser to presidents of the University of Virginia, ultimately serving five incumbents of that post.

Receiving the award were Lakaia Thompson, Makaiya Brown, Vanessa Antwi, Zaneyah Bryant and Zaniah Bryant, and Alex Tackett, Gabriel Mihigo, Grant Patterson, Jaylen Wright and Kano Etienne. The students also are members of, respectively, the Women of Color, Honor and Ambition or the Men of Color, Honor and Ambition programs at their schools.

Congratulations to these young scholars.