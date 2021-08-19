Opinion/Editorial: Honoring a broader history

Virginia’s state historical highway markers continue to tell a more inclusive story. Five new markers will recognize the contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders to the commonwealth.

Once formally approved by the Board of Historic Resources and then installed, they will be among the first to focus on AAPI history in Virginia, the office of Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

Virginia has erected more than 2,600 state historical markers since the program’s start in 1927. The new markers will be formally submitted to the Board of Historic Resources in September and are expected to receive approval in the coming months.

Virginia students submitted the names as part of the inaugural AAPI Heritage Month Historical Marker Contest. Among them:

W.W. Yen, also known as Yan Huiqing, Charlottesville, nominated by students from Hunters Woods Elementary in Reston. Yen, a 1900 graduate of the University of Virginia, was the first international as well as Chinese student to earn a bachelor’s degree. Among his accomplishments, he served as premier of China five times in the early 20th century.