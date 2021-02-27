Opinion/Editorial: High tech says more power to it

Gee, what could possibly go wrong?
Digital zillionaires already control scads of money.
Now there’s a proposal to control government, too.
Of course, some cynics might say such influence already exists: Money is power, and power controls governments.
But this proposal is no backroom political concoction. It’s a straightforward, straight-up proposal for a digital company to create its own local government.
Jeffrey Berns, the genius behind Blockchain, is asking Nevada to allow companies to form governments, The Associated Press reports.
He’s proposed a futuristic city in that state, where his company is based. For his city, he wants local government powers.
And don’t think this is a far-off future Berns is imagining. He wants to break ground next year.
Full build-out is expected to take 75 years.
Berns’ concept is to create “innovation zones” where companies have the freedom to experiment — including experimenting with social and political structures.
Cutting-edge companies want to be able “to take risks and be limber, nimble and figure things out like you do when you’re designing new products,” he said. “That’s not how government works. So why not let us just create a government that lets us do those things?”
Courts, schools, zoning decisions — all those functions essentially would be established by the founding company: Proposed legislation says that two out of three members of the governing body initially would be from the company.
Meanwhile, many people already are concerned by the reach of technology. Invasions of privacy, the ethics behind artificial intelligence, the power of social media to influence — even warp — political discourse all have been under debate in recent times. It might not be the most propitious moment to propose such far-reaching changes.
Authorizing legislation would enable Berns to start his innovation city, and also would apply to any other company wishing to do the same.
According to AP, Nevada’s legislature heard about the proposal … wait for it … behind closed doors.