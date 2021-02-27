Opinion/Editorial: High tech says more power to it

Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

Digital zillionaires already control scads of money.

Now there’s a proposal to control government, too.

Of course, some cynics might say such influence already exists: Money is power, and power controls governments.

But this proposal is no backroom political concoction. It’s a straightforward, straight-up proposal for a digital company to create its own local government.

Jeffrey Berns, the genius behind Blockchain, is asking Nevada to allow companies to form governments, The Associated Press reports.

He’s proposed a futuristic city in that state, where his company is based. For his city, he wants local government powers.

And don’t think this is a far-off future Berns is imagining. He wants to break ground next year.

Full build-out is expected to take 75 years.

Berns’ concept is to create “innovation zones” where companies have the freedom to experiment — including experimenting with social and political structures.