Opinion/Editorial: Hey, guy, need a lift?

In another form of cross-species interaction, there’s the story of the golden retriever who both retrieves and doubles as a raft.

Wally was swimming about 100 meters out from shore at a Massachusetts lake, his owner reported. So was another critter — a woodchuck (what we’d call a groundhog).

The woodchuck crawled up on Wally’s back, and the dog ferried it back to shore.

Near the end of the ride, the dog and the ’hog touched noses in farewell, and the woodchuck waddled on his merry way.

Owner Lauren Russell told WCVB-TV that Wally is friendly — but she’d had no idea just how friendly.