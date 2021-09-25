 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Helping others succeed
Opinion/Editorial: Helping others succeed

A Charlottesville organization is being awarded for giving support to others.

The Community Investment Collaborative is a “network of staff, board members, volunteers and supporters,” says its website, who work to help small businesses, which in turn help sustain the economic vitality of the community.

The CIC provides mentoring, workshops on entrepreneurship, instruction on financial management and even direct financing through microloans. Member companies also can use a shared workspace that provides Wi-Fi, whiteboards, printers, conference rooms and other infrastructure that small businesses might not be able to manage on their own.

The organization’s efforts have been especially significant during the COVID pandemic, when small businesses have faced extra obstacles.

“At a time when [other] resources for entrepreneurs were scarce, I saw firsthand how CIC staff began to handle the enormous amount of recovery loans, COVID grants, business equity loans and other resources to literally hundreds of small and minority business owners,” said Alex Urpí, Minority Business Alliance treasurer. Urpí also is CEO of Emergent Financial Services.

For its work, the CIC recently won the John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard Award from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Alliance.

The award, named for a successful Black entrepreneur who thrived despite the Jim Crow obstacles of his day, recognizes individuals and organizations that exhibit business and personal integrity; make significant contributions in business diversity; are civically engaged; and help develop minority entrepreneurs and business leaders, according to a press release.

The CIC is an excellent choice for 2021.

