Opinion/Editorial: Help Santa meet needs of families

Santa is needed more than ever in 2020.
So is the Santa Fund.
For 126 years, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids has collected community donations for redistribution to help area schoolchildren with basic necessities.
This year those needs have escalated.
“Families that were already on the brink are really struggling, so there’s been more of a need,” Regan Harker, a counselor with the Charlottesville school division, told The Daily Progress.
Janie Evans, a school social worker, said Charlottesville initially received $18,000 through the fund for 2020 — but that money quickly was used up.
“I’ve never run out this early in the school year,” she said.
City schools were able to obtain an additional $3,000 from the Santa Fund to help the city’s children.
School teachers, administrators and counselors are in a special position to know just which children need support, and how urgently. That has remained true this year even as schools have operated virtually, either full- or part-time.
The fund also relies on information received from pastors and others who have direct knowledge of families’ needs.
Once needs are identified, the Santa Fund works quickly, quietly and efficiently to provide aid. Families receive vouchers from participating merchants that can be exchanged for basics such as warm winter coats, eyeglasses and medicines. The vouchers are supplied discreetly so that parents needn’t feel stigmatized as charity cases and the system allows the vouchers to be spent just as discreetly.
Paperwork and fund management are streamlined not only so that families can get help fast, but also so that administrative costs can remain low.
Effective, discreet, locally based and locally beneficial — that’s the Santa Fund.
And the benefits are a two-way street. Donors receive the gift of joy when they support the fund. Many do so to honor friends and family, in memory of loved ones, even on behalf of their pets — thus remaining anonymous. The Daily Progress publishes a daily list of donors, and just reading the names can bring a lift to one’s day.
In this time of COVID, we all need that, too.
Launched by James H. Lindsey, founding publisher of The Progress, the Santa Fund has grown to serve not only the city of Charlottesville but Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties.
Over the years as it has expanded its reach, the fund has taken on WINA-AM as its fundraising partner and The United Way of Greater Charlottesville as administrative partner.
This year’s goal is $175,000 — and the money is greatly needed. Contributions can be mailed to the Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902 or submitted online at thesantafund.org. We thank you in advance for any gift, great or small.
