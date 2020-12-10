Opinion/Editorial: Help Santa meet needs of families

Santa is needed more than ever in 2020.

So is the Santa Fund.

For 126 years, the Santa Fund for Schoolkids has collected community donations for redistribution to help area schoolchildren with basic necessities.

This year those needs have escalated.

“Families that were already on the brink are really struggling, so there’s been more of a need,” Regan Harker, a counselor with the Charlottesville school division, told The Daily Progress.

Janie Evans, a school social worker, said Charlottesville initially received $18,000 through the fund for 2020 — but that money quickly was used up.

“I’ve never run out this early in the school year,” she said.

City schools were able to obtain an additional $3,000 from the Santa Fund to help the city’s children.

School teachers, administrators and counselors are in a special position to know just which children need support, and how urgently. That has remained true this year even as schools have operated virtually, either full- or part-time.

The fund also relies on information received from pastors and others who have direct knowledge of families’ needs.