Opinion/Editorial: Help is on the line

When you don’t know where your next meal is coming from — literally — you don’t have time to navigate a morass of bureaucracy to find help.

That’s why Charlottesville, collaborating with the Cultivate Charlottesville-Food Justice Network, has launched the 24/7 Food Security Text Line.

The program simplifies things for people who need help, and it can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Now, that doesn’t mean that your local neighborhood food pantry will be open 24 hours a day. But it does mean you can find out quickly what resources are nearby and what their hours and services are, so that you can act more quickly.

The text line was implemented in response to residents’ confusion over available services, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic not only caused more people to need more help, but also altered the way some aid organizations were able to operate.

The text line serves residents not only of Charlottesville but the surrounding counties as well.

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to (844) 947-6518 to receive information about resources near you.