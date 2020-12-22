 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Editorial: Help for at-home workers
0 comments

Opinion/Editorial: Help for at-home workers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As we approach the new year, it’s obvious the pandemic will continue for the foreseeable future. That means many of us will continue to work remotely.

Inc.com, the business website, offers tips to make you less stressed and more productive while working remotely.

» Maintain boundaries in the blurred space of the office-home world. So before starting your day, do something else during that time you would have spent commuting — such as walking or reading.

» Define your workspace, and dedicate a spot for the job. Shut the door, if one exists.

» Set a schedule and structure your day.

» Take breaks, and don’t sit all day. Go outside to stretch, or walk the steps in your home or building.

» Sometimes you can’t control the ebb and flow of work, but have a guiding quitting time.

» And most importantly, keep in touch with your friends, family and coworkers. Whether it’s through email, snail mail, texting or phone calls, maintain your social network. That’s the best support of all.

From the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Editor’s note: Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Opinion/Editorial: Passenger rail gets new boost

And on Dec. 16, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $50 million budget amendment to extend passenger rail service from Roanoke to Christiansburg, part of the Commonwealth Corridor route. Extending north-south access to Christiansburg would serve Charlottesville.

Editorial

Opinion/Editorial: Beware of scammers

As if folks didn’t have enough to worry about in this time of COVID, scammers are busy exploiting fear as a way to get money or coerce personal information from their victims.

Editorial

Opinion/Editorial: Snowed in, plowed in

The Binghamton, New York, area received over 40 inches of snow, which is enough to explain why Kevin Kresen couldn’t keep his vehicle on the highway. Then things went from bad to worse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert