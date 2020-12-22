Opinion/Editorial: Help for at-home workers

As we approach the new year, it’s obvious the pandemic will continue for the foreseeable future. That means many of us will continue to work remotely.

Inc.com, the business website, offers tips to make you less stressed and more productive while working remotely.

» Maintain boundaries in the blurred space of the office-home world. So before starting your day, do something else during that time you would have spent commuting — such as walking or reading.

» Define your workspace, and dedicate a spot for the job. Shut the door, if one exists.

» Set a schedule and structure your day.

» Take breaks, and don’t sit all day. Go outside to stretch, or walk the steps in your home or building.

» Sometimes you can’t control the ebb and flow of work, but have a guiding quitting time.

» And most importantly, keep in touch with your friends, family and coworkers. Whether it’s through email, snail mail, texting or phone calls, maintain your social network. That’s the best support of all.

From the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editor’s note: Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.