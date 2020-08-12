Opinion/Editorial: Heather's legacy is remarkable

Susan Bro is right: Many nonprofits have a brief, and not always glorious, life — and then flame out.
So how gratifying it must be that the Heather Heyer Foundation not only has survived, but thrived and grown.
For such a cause as the foundation’s, success is greatly to be applauded.
And we use the word in both its meanings.
In a very real sense, what caused the foundation’s establishment was the heartbreaking death of Ms. Heyer three years ago, in the aftermath of Charlottesville’s invasion by white supremacists, when one of their adherents drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Twenty-eight people were injured, some seriously — and Ms. Heyer fatally.
With Alfred Wilson, her mother Susan Bro launched a foundation in her name.
The organization took up a cause: “to help provide scholarships for activists seeking degrees or certifications in careers that [work] with social justice issues, such as but not limited to paralegals, social workers, lawyers, educators, and others who want to make positive social change,” according to its website.
“We were never expecting to be large,” Ms. Bro told The Daily Progress. “We were only going to be a little two-scholarship foundation.”
Instead, the foundation is still growing. It awarded its first scholarships in 2017 — three that year, and three the next. In 2019, it identified eight recipients — and eight again this year.
Recipients receive $1,000 each, although Ms. Bro says the foundation hopes to expand sufficiently to provide a full scholarship to at least one student per year.
Many of the scholarships have been designed for local students. But as it has grown, the foundation has added a scholarship for a student already in college and one for a student from anywhere in the country.
“We’re trying to go for longevity here,” Ms. Bro said. “... I’m hoping that we can continue and uplift more diverse voices.”
Just as students from across the nation can benefit from a Heather Heyer scholarship, the foundation itself has been boosted by national exposure.
It’s always tricky to address this dichotomy: The assault on Charlottesville received national attention precisely because it was so shocking, so horrifying. We here had no control over that; we were victims, and are still dealing with the resulting trauma.
But having been so tragically thrust into the national spotlight, Ms. Bro and others dealt with that new reality with dignity and grace.
The national attention, meanwhile, served to broaden the Heyer Foundation’s appeal. Many of the donations that have assisted the foundation — and allowed it to expand — have arrived from outside our immediate area.
Social justice is a national issue, and the Heyer Foundation has stepped into a national role in support of that.
It is a remarkable story, all in all.
Not just because of the foundation’s success, and not just because of its expansion into national influence.
But remarkable because of its fundamental ability to turn hate into love, to reject bitterness and instead to seek positive change.
May that example inspire us all.
