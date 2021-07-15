Opinion/Editorial: Heat dome raises new concerns

The climate author David Wallace-Wells suggested that current conditions should be regarded as heralding a “permanent emergency.” With policymakers struggling to absorb the very serious implications for human societies of current models, it is frankly difficult to take in the suggestion that these models may underestimate the threat. The prospect of the jet stream becoming locked, and weather systems such as tropical storms ceasing to move in the way to which we are accustomed, carries nightmarish possibilities.

If there is anything positive to be taken from this new information, and reports of the suffering and destruction caused by the heat, it can only be that it intensifies the pressure on policymakers to act. On July 7, the Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board issued a warning in advance of a G20 meeting in Venice. It urged finance ministers and central banks to take more notice of “far-reaching” climate impacts. Just how far-reaching these impacts will be depends on decisions taken by governments in the next months and years. So far, binding commitments to make the cuts in carbon emissions that are needed to avoid temperature rises above 2 degrees Centigrade are notable by their absence. With every worrying piece of climate news, the stakes ahead of November’s U.N. climate change conference keep growing.