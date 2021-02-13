Opinion/Editorial: Health, hope and resilience

“We need to make this cool, for real. This needs to stop being a taboo issue that people are, like, ‘they’re getting too deep.’

“Right now, we need to get deep. We need to deal with all of that trauma, because it’s trapped. Until you deal with it, it’s winning.

“It was sent to hurt you, and you can use it to actually make you great. But if you don’t use it to make you great, it’s just going to continue hurting you.”

The discussions are couched in the Black experience, which includes the long, long trauma of racism.

At the same time, the messages have meaning across racial, gender and socioeconomic lines.

Who doesn’t need help these days?

Who doesn’t need a reminder to care for our mental health?

And who doesn’t get a boost just by hearing from real-life neighbors who have managed to find hope and resilience amid one of the most trying periods of our lives?

The series ultimately will have five episodes. In addition to the interview with Jones, sessions with executive chef Antwon Brinson and Dr. Cameron Webb also are posted; you can find them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAW96LgJg-Hr4CQzTqn1uJQ.