Opinion/Editorial: Health, hope and resilience

At the start of Black History Month, Charlottesville promoted the video series “How U?”
The series addresses some somber issues, such as mental health and unjust stereotypes — but at the same time it is uplifting and inspiring.
Subtitled “A Black MENtal Health Podcast,” the YouTube series addresses the particular mental and emotional burdens borne by Black men — including the notion that dealing with mental health is somehow to admit being flawed, needing help.
The Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement launched the series as part of its effort to combat such a harmful assumption.
According to research presented in a city press release, African-Americans are 20% more likely to have serious psychological distress than are their white counterparts. Additionally, suicide is the third-leading cause of death for Black men between the ages of 15 and 24.
The BMA’s Daniel Fairley collaborated with filmmaker Clarence Green and Charlottesville Department of Human Services Family Services specialist John Thompson to create the series.
It’s presented as podcasts featuring local Black men “who embody resilience and hope.”
“I think that [mental health is] a huge thing that we should be talking about, specifically as Black men,” says barber and entrepreneur Will Jones in the most recent episode.
“We need to make this cool, for real. This needs to stop being a taboo issue that people are, like, ‘they’re getting too deep.’
“Right now, we need to get deep. We need to deal with all of that trauma, because it’s trapped. Until you deal with it, it’s winning.
“It was sent to hurt you, and you can use it to actually make you great. But if you don’t use it to make you great, it’s just going to continue hurting you.”
The discussions are couched in the Black experience, which includes the long, long trauma of racism.
At the same time, the messages have meaning across racial, gender and socioeconomic lines.
Who doesn’t need help these days?
Who doesn’t need a reminder to care for our mental health?
And who doesn’t get a boost just by hearing from real-life neighbors who have managed to find hope and resilience amid one of the most trying periods of our lives?
The series ultimately will have five episodes. In addition to the interview with Jones, sessions with executive chef Antwon Brinson and Dr. Cameron Webb also are posted; you can find them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAW96LgJg-Hr4CQzTqn1uJQ.
To BMA and its collaborators, we say: Please don’t stop at five. The videos are enormously helpful and often emotionally moving.
Congratulations and thanks to the participating organizations; to Fairley, Green and Thompson; and to the interviewees whose words carry such wisdom and inspiration.
Information link: https://www.charlottesville.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=556