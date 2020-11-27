Opinion/Editorial: Greene copes with surprises

A 50% jump is significant. However, one has to take into account the speed with which the county must implement a major new project — both in terms of capital improvements and additional operations.

It was only eight months ago that UVa told Greene it no longer would be providing coverage for two daytime and two nighttime emergency shifts, seven days a week, come October. Filling that gap is a huge undertaking.

And as Mr. Martin said, the county has only until Dec. 30 to get these budget details straightened out.

It is understandable that the county did not foresee and account for every necessity.

Greene is fortunate that the money does seem to be available. The $1.4 million approved in September will come from CARES Act aid sent to the county. Another $608,020 can be found in the 2021 budget. And $87,500 already was intended as a contingency reserve.

Greene is a growing county, facing the same dilemma as many others over how to provide emergency coverage for more residents but with fewer volunteers. The Board of Supervisors has a responsibility to provide this important protection, and seems to be handling this daunting surprise with acceptable efficiency and dispatch.