Opinion/Editorial: Grappling with harsh criticism

As mayor, Walker has the implicit responsibility to represent and assist all city residents, who face all sorts of suffering. To be a leader of the city at large, she needs to see life through other lenses as well as her own, just as she asks others to see Charlottesville through her lens.

Of course, it’s an old question: Can the line between public officials and their personal lives ever be firmly positioned? How? That line is increasingly flimsy, especially in a social media world where privacy is blurred virtually to the point of non-existence.

In this case, Walker’s post gains significance — indeed, has become a national story — precisely because she is a public official: a use, intended or otherwise, of her public power.

Layer No. 4, the prophetic:

All of these current concerns may pale in significance when future historians look back on this time — if, if, if Walker’s difficult words instigate positive change.

There is no way to know whether her post will spur a reckoning on the way toward progress, or whether it will deepen divisions in our community and thus retard progress.

All we can do is be responsible to ourselves and our community now, at this moment. And at this moment, that includes making the attempt to read Walker’s post with our own lens of objectivity and trying to mine from it what truth we can.