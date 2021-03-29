Opinion/Editorial: Grappling with harsh criticism

Powerful. Piercing. Poignant.
But also:
Provocative. Repulsive. Polarizing.
Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s controversial Facebook post was gut-punchingly effective — exactly as intended, especially in its raw original form, quoted below. A longer form later appeared on her page.
The post — poetry in its use of imagery and emotional expressiveness — was an indictment against the city in which Walker lives and symbolically leads.
If you think poetry is supposed to be sentimentally lyrical, you won’t like this:
“Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is. It rapes you, comforts you in its c** stained sheet and tells you to keep its secrets.”
The post must be evaluated on many levels, from many perspectives. That’s because Walker, both personally and as an elected leader, represents — or should represent — many levels and layers of Charlottesville.
Layer No. 1, the personal:
Mental health professionals agree that we have a right to our feelings, generally adding that feelings should be expressed, though not in a harmful way.
Those of us who haven’t lived Walker’s life have no basis for questioning or condemning her feelings. This is her life, this is how she sees her life, this is how she expresses her life.
We do have free expression in this country.
Layer No. 2, the public:
By sharing the post on social media, Walker took her words and feelings out of the personal realm. She made them part of the shared communal experience — and, like it or not, if we’ve come in contact with them we now have to deal with them.
Careful reflection must acknowledge that, in some ways, Charlottesville is “beautiful-ugly.”
It is a world-class environment with advantages and amenities beyond what most people in the world can dream of.
But it also has its underside of racism, violence and discrimination — and they’re not just confined to distant history.
It doesn’t negate the area’s beauty to also acknowledge its veins of ugliness.
Layer No. 3, the professional:
The mayor placed her poetry on her private Facebook page.
But readers of the post can’t help but wonder whether, given her beautiful-ugly relationship with the city, she can ever hope to guide Charlottesville with objectivity and fairness.
Some also are concerned that her use of the rape metaphor serves as a trigger to re-traumatize sexual assault victims. Councilor Michael Payne said he’d already fielded calls from people who described exactly this sort of damage.
As mayor, Walker has the implicit responsibility to represent and assist all city residents, who face all sorts of suffering. To be a leader of the city at large, she needs to see life through other lenses as well as her own, just as she asks others to see Charlottesville through her lens.
Of course, it’s an old question: Can the line between public officials and their personal lives ever be firmly positioned? How? That line is increasingly flimsy, especially in a social media world where privacy is blurred virtually to the point of non-existence.
In this case, Walker’s post gains significance — indeed, has become a national story — precisely because she is a public official: a use, intended or otherwise, of her public power.
Layer No. 4, the prophetic:
All of these current concerns may pale in significance when future historians look back on this time — if, if, if Walker’s difficult words instigate positive change.
There is no way to know whether her post will spur a reckoning on the way toward progress, or whether it will deepen divisions in our community and thus retard progress.
All we can do is be responsible to ourselves and our community now, at this moment. And at this moment, that includes making the attempt to read Walker’s post with our own lens of objectivity and trying to mine from it what truth we can.