Opinion/Editorial: Grade F for failure

Here’s a promotion that didn’t work out quite so well.

It reminds us a bit of the plot for “Never Been Kissed,” where Drew Barrymore, playing a reporter doing research, pretends to be a high-school student. Police say a 28-year-old woman went to a Miami high school to promote herself on Instagram — getting her in big trouble.

And this is not the kind of misbehavior that gets you sent to the principal’s office. This is going-to-court kind of trouble.

The woman managed to bypass security measures and wandered into the school building, filming herself in the hallways, police allege. She chatted with students and handed them pamphlets promoting her Insta account.

School security tracked her down; apparently she told them she was looking for the registration office. She approached the office, but didn’t go in, police said.

Security officers tried to catch up with her again, according to reports, but she wouldn’t stop for them. They signaled an alert to other officers, one of whom tried to halt her after she left the building — but again she wouldn’t stop.

And, clearly, no one forcibly stopped her. She left, and police ended up tracking her down through Instagram. She now faces three charges, including burglary.