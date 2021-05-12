Opinion/Editorial: Governments, tourism industry at cross purposes

She cited the nearly $700 million that tourism brings to the area.

But Walker and others may not be fully conversant with all the benefits that tourism produces, or with the industry’s legitimate needs and concerns. Without that industry, local poverty might be even more severe.

In a recent presentation from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, a spokesman told the CACVB board that it is disconnected from the group it purportedly represents.

“This board needs representation … that actually reflects the community it serves,” said Travis Wilburn, co-founder of Stay Charlottesville.

Earlier this year, the association had requested that representation on the board be changed again — this time removing four government representatives and adding three members from the lodging industry and two from the restaurant sector.

Meanwhile, Wilburn even said that he and some other members of the industry have been reluctant to speak out about their problems, fearing “political retribution” for expressing their opinions.

That’s a very serious allegation that officials ought to take to heart.