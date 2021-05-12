Opinion/Editorial: Governments, tourism industry at cross purposes

Just a scant three years ago, local governments were dissatisfied with the work of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and wanted more power over the board.
They got it.
Now tourism businesses are dissatisfied with the work of the revamped board — and they want more power.
Prior to 2018, the CACVB board had been operating under a 2004 agreement with Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
But the governments sent the board a letter complaining about “the CACVB’s limited focus and reluctance to explore new tourism markets,” such as the arts, wineries and breweries, eco-tourism, Black history, small businesses and outdoor activities such as trail hiking and mountain biking, The Daily Progress reported at the time.
An example: They said that when they had specifically asked for an initiative supporting the arts, the CACVB director had refused.
Since funding comes from city and county lodging taxes, the two governments had reason to expect money to be spent in ways that advanced city and county policies.
New legislation went into effect on July 1, 2018, allowing public officials to serve on the board. The two governments had pushed for that legislation, and they were ready to take advantage.
As a result of that revamp, the board consists of a majority of members from local governments — eight out of 15 members. A ninth person represents the University of Virginia, which also is a public entity. The rest represent private industry — one each from Monticello and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the remaining four from direct tourism businesses.
But although the city and county supply the tax support for the visitors bureau, that does not make government officials experts in the tourism industry or knowledgeable about tourism needs.
And the local tourism industry needs help.
When COVID hit — locking down restaurants, curtailing travel — the industry already was struggling. The pandemic worsened existing problems traceable to the Unite the Right rally of August 2017 — an image of violence that persists, even if subconsciously, in the minds of would-be visitors.
One industry speaker told the CACVB board that the area had a branding problem as a result.
Now, branding is about image. It’s a secondary issue, focused on appearances — not on underlying realities. At the extreme, appearances even could be 180 degrees removed from realities.
Board member Nikuyah Walker, mayor of Charlottesville, suggested that the industry ought to care more about, for instance, the “poverty wages” it pays workers.
She cited the nearly $700 million that tourism brings to the area.
But Walker and others may not be fully conversant with all the benefits that tourism produces, or with the industry’s legitimate needs and concerns. Without that industry, local poverty might be even more severe.
In a recent presentation from the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, a spokesman told the CACVB board that it is disconnected from the group it purportedly represents.
“This board needs representation … that actually reflects the community it serves,” said Travis Wilburn, co-founder of Stay Charlottesville.
Earlier this year, the association had requested that representation on the board be changed again — this time removing four government representatives and adding three members from the lodging industry and two from the restaurant sector.
Meanwhile, Wilburn even said that he and some other members of the industry have been reluctant to speak out about their problems, fearing “political retribution” for expressing their opinions.
That’s a very serious allegation that officials ought to take to heart.
If members of the public, including businesses, can’t speak openly to their government leaders, we have a more serious disconnect than that between businesses and governments; we have intimations of suppression by officials who are supposed to serve the public.