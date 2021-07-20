Opinion/Editorial: GOP slap at Sabato fails credibility test

“Free expression and exchange of ideas is a core value of our university from its very founding,” said Brian Coy. “There is nothing in our Code of Conduct that limits university faculty and employees from engaging in expression that is protected under the First Amendment.”

In fact, just last month the UVa Board of Visitors approved a policy reconfirming the university’s commitment to free expression.

That value goes back to Thomas Jefferson himself. “For here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it,” he said, a quote that is chiseled over the door at New Cabell Hall.

The second problem with the GOP’s demand is that it smacks of hypocrisy.

The modern Republican Party has been quick to invoke the principle of free speech when it wants to shield its own partisans and their statements. In fact, when it comes to campus affairs, Republicans and other conservatives have blasted a number of colleges for “disinviting” conservative speakers or — if they were allowed to speak — failing to protect them from interference and threats.