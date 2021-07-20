Opinion/Editorial: GOP slap at Sabato fails credibility test

They say that politics makes strange bedfellows. It also makes strange fault-finders.
The Republican Party once was the party of individual freedom. Now the Virginia version of the party has condemned University of Virginia professor and Center for Politics founder Larry Sabato for exercising that freedom.
State GOP Chairman Rich Anderson has demanded that UVa investigate Sabato for tweets he sent on his personal account. The tweets had nothing to do with UVa or with the Center for Politics, an organization that promotes “civics education and engagement,” in its own words. Sabato and his staff comment on political trends and events in Sabato’s Crystal Ball newsletter, which also tracks political races and makes highly regarded election predictions.
In a letter July 8, Anderson cited several tweets from Sabato that have criticized Donald Trump, including some on the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
“In order to have faith in our institutions, it is essential that Virginians hold accountable those public employees and officials who violate institutional values, codes of conduct, and other guidelines of professional behavior,” Anderson wrote.
There’s a very big error in that statement.
The tweets violate no UVa standards of behavior or codes of conduct, said a university spokesman.
“Free expression and exchange of ideas is a core value of our university from its very founding,” said Brian Coy. “There is nothing in our Code of Conduct that limits university faculty and employees from engaging in expression that is protected under the First Amendment.”
In fact, just last month the UVa Board of Visitors approved a policy reconfirming the university’s commitment to free expression.
That value goes back to Thomas Jefferson himself. “For here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it,” he said, a quote that is chiseled over the door at New Cabell Hall.
The second problem with the GOP’s demand is that it smacks of hypocrisy.
The modern Republican Party has been quick to invoke the principle of free speech when it wants to shield its own partisans and their statements. In fact, when it comes to campus affairs, Republicans and other conservatives have blasted a number of colleges for “disinviting” conservative speakers or — if they were allowed to speak — failing to protect them from interference and threats.
The party can’t claim respect if it waves the banner of free speech only to benefit itself, and decries free speech when it itself is the object of criticism.
In fairness, Anderson’s complaints do point to some larger issues that are at least worth debating. In fact, responsible men and women in the public eye — including journalists — debate them all the time, internally and with colleagues. At what point do one’s personal beliefs pose a conflict of interest with one’s professional duty toward neutrality? Under what circumstances is it permissible to obey one’s conscience about issues of right and wrong and to elevate that personal responsibility over an external professional duty?
There is no universal answer, no hard-and-fast rule. Circumstances alter cases, as another old saying goes.
But in this case, no one besides Anderson seems to be disturbed by Sabato’s tweets.
The critics, meanwhile, have little credibility on this issue. They have an inherent conflict of interest of their own; their judgments certainly aren’t neutral; and they and their colleagues employ the First Amendment contradictorily.
The tweets, as we pointed out, are from a personal account and not connected with the university’s operations or policies. To echo Jefferson, we believe most people can understand the separation and judge the Center for Politics’ fairness on its own merits.
Information links:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-california-lawsuit-ucberkeley/ faultfinder
https://www.dispatch.com/news/20200128/ohio-colleges-could-no-longer-ban-controversial-speakers-set-up-free-speech-zones-under-bill
https://www.thefire.org/virginia-gop-demands-uva-investigate-professor-over-political-tweets/