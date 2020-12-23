Opinion/Editorial: Good news on jobless benefits

Word is that Virginia has finally begun paying some unemployment benefits that had been on hold while awaiting staff review.

For the beleaguered Virginians who have been waiting for help, that news — along with passage of the new stimulus bill at the federal level — serves as a welcome Christmas gift.

The state’s decision is especially noteworthy because the Virginia Employment Commission, recognizing the hardships faced by residents, decided to go ahead and pay some benefits even before the cases were resolved.

The caveat: If a review, once completed, finds that the recipient wasn’t qualified for benefits, he or she will have to pay the money back. If people have to refund the benefits, the VEC says it will work with them on setting up a workable payment schedule.

“I just hope most of them qualify,” Joyce Fogg, the commission spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.

So do we.

The VEC’s work-around to try to get benefits out the door faster is appreciated, as is the fact that the agency has been working overtime to try to deal with the flood of unemployment claims that swamped it when the pandemic-caused economic crisis first hit last spring and early summer.