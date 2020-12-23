Opinion/Editorial: Good news on jobless benefits

Word is that Virginia has finally begun paying some unemployment benefits that had been on hold while awaiting staff review.
For the beleaguered Virginians who have been waiting for help, that news — along with passage of the new stimulus bill at the federal level — serves as a welcome Christmas gift.
The state’s decision is especially noteworthy because the Virginia Employment Commission, recognizing the hardships faced by residents, decided to go ahead and pay some benefits even before the cases were resolved.
The caveat: If a review, once completed, finds that the recipient wasn’t qualified for benefits, he or she will have to pay the money back. If people have to refund the benefits, the VEC says it will work with them on setting up a workable payment schedule.
“I just hope most of them qualify,” Joyce Fogg, the commission spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.
So do we.
The VEC’s work-around to try to get benefits out the door faster is appreciated, as is the fact that the agency has been working overtime to try to deal with the flood of unemployment claims that swamped it when the pandemic-caused economic crisis first hit last spring and early summer.
The VEC has only 71 people to deal with some 70,000 claims in this stage of review, according to Ms. Fogg. The commission also has blamed an outdated computer system for slowdowns.
But we can’t overlook this bottom-line fact: The agency was worst in the nation — worst in the nation! — in resolving claims requiring review. That fact was reported by The Virginia Mercury in October, citing statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“It makes you feel like you’re alone and no one cares,” Leola Webb, a 36-year-old office worker in Northern Virginia, told the newspaper.
Virginia also was among the last states to issue the additional $300 weekly payments approved in Washington, according to the newspaper’s review.
On the plus side, the vast number of people — 86% — received their unemployment benefits within three weeks.
The hold-up was for claims that were flagged for review over some sort of question, such as whether the claimant quit her job or was dismissed.
This record prompted several groups — including the Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center — to send a letter to the VEC asking that it fix the causes of these slowdowns or face a class-action suit.
“People are falling into a black hole where they’re waiting a tremendously long time and have a hard time getting answers or information about their claims,” Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney with the LAJC, told the Mercury.
After the new policy was announced, she told The AP: “We are very pleased that VEC is taking these proactive steps. These benefits are a lifeline for Virginians who are unable to work due to the pandemic.”
Indeed they are.
VEC Deputy Commissioner Bill Walton said the pay-now-review-later policy was not prompted by the threat of a lawsuit, but rather grew out of guidance from the federal labor department. That’s the department, remember, which gave the VEC its low performance ranking.
As we noted in this space in July, VEC employees had averaged more than 13,000 hours of overtime since the pandemic — not just in total, but each and every month. The unemployment picture is not complete without acknowledging, with gratitude, the staffers’ hard work in managing the deluge of claims.
But the flip side of the picture shows many Virginians in dire straits, about to lose their apartments or have their electricity cut off, because they aren’t receiving needed unemployment benefits.
The VEC has both a moral and a civic responsibility to process claims quickly and accurately, so Virginians can get the relief they need.
Information link: https://www.virginiamercury.com/2020/10/30/virginia-ranks-worst-in-nation-for-quickly-reviewing-unemployment-claims/