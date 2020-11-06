Opinion/Editorial: Good news from 2020 elections

Of course, his campaign wanted all votes counted in the states in which the president was trailing. Encouragingly, though, some prominent Republicans broke with Mr. Trump to support fair vote-counting.

“All these votes have to be counted that are in now,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said. “Tonight was not the time to make this argument.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said, “Claiming you win the election is different from finishing the counting.”

Meanwhile, social media sites executed their plans to respond to the misinformation. Twitter placed a warning screen in front of a tweet from Mr. Trump declaring that “they are trying to STEAL the Election.” Facebook took slightly longer to add a “votes are being counted” label to posts from each candidate, in addition to running notifications at the top of users’ feeds indicating a winner had not been projected.

Their job is far from complete — at least as long as Mr. Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election continue. #StopTheSteal was trending Wednesday, with a boost from far-right influencers, and allegations have only picked up in volume and in tone.

As the nation girds for what could be a tortuous process of vote-counting, recounts and legal challenges, it can breathe half a sigh of relief that Election Day voting itself was largely orderly, after such a heated, divisive campaign. Americans can thank the election officials and volunteers who worked to make that happen — and give themselves a pat on the back for turning out in record numbers to do their duty as citizens.

