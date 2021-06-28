Opinion/Editorial: 'Good' grade is not good enough

Along with nine other states, Virginia’s teaching of U.S. history and civics in its public schools got a B+ or a “Good” grade, according to The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History in 2021, an analysis released last week by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.
The institute’s in-depth review of what Virginia’s Standards of Learning expect K-12 students to learn about civics and U.S. history was conducted by a bipartisan team of educators and subject-matter experts who also delved into how the various states handle the culturally — and politically — charged subject of race.
“Virginia’s standalone civics standards are quite comprehensive, and they are bolstered by unusually strong history standards that add context and depth to many civics topics,” the researchers found. “History courses are often impressively detailed. However, there are a few places where coverage is patchy, and the failure to assign courses to any specific grade level is a problem.”
The Fordham team made several recommendations, which are quite timely given the fact that the state Board of Education is in the process of revising the History SOLs.
The study praised Virginia’s “impressive” standards in civics and economics: “Commendably, they start with fundamental principles such as rule of law and consent of the governed. They then continue with the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and documents that influenced the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Numerous standards address the structure, powers, and interactions of the three branches of the federal government (and Virginia’s government also receives multiple well-executed standards).
“Coverage of electoral politics is unusually strong and includes topics such as the role of the media, interest groups, and third parties, as well as campaign finance. Finally, the economics portion of the course discusses taxation, federal regulation, goods and services provided by the government, and local, state, and federal government budgeting process (among other topics).”
But researchers also said that Virginia should “bolster the coverage of key civic concepts, including Federalism and the Fourth and Six Amendments … and comparative politics and the legislative and executive branches. … The biggest problem is structural: Without knowing exactly when Civics and Economics is meant to be taught, it’s impossible to say if it’s well sequenced,” the study concluded.
And the commonwealth’s “often-solid U.S. History courses” can be improved by paying more attention to their “chronological organization” and “plugging the specific gaps in coverage.”
For example, “coverage of the Colonial era includes both the rise of self-government and the entrenchment of slavery, as well as economic, religious, and regional developments,” researchers found, but “discussion of the 1920s omits African American culture. And although the roots of the 1929 crash are covered in unusual depth, Roosevelt and the New Deal are barely mentioned.”
Likewise, “the Civil Rights movement, Reaganism, recent presidencies, and more are covered, but the messy chronology undermines historical context.”
The Fordham study recommends that during the review of the history SOLs currently underway, state educators “preserve the considerable strengths of the current standards” while improving “chronological organization” and “plugging the specific gaps in coverage.”
In other words, there’s no need to throw out Virginia’s already strong civics and history SOLs, but they could use some tweaks to make them even better.
This is excellent advice, and the State Board of Education should take it to heart. Although rated “exemplary” in both subjects, the commonwealth still has some catching up to do.
Because even a “Good” grade in the Home of Presidents and the site of the first legislative body to meet in the Western Hemisphere is not quite good enough.
Excerpted from The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.