Opinion/Editorial: Good fails in duties to district

And that exemplifies another strike against Good: He continues to reject the legitimate election of Trump’s opponent, Biden. Neither Good nor the pathetic president will accept the will of the people.

Their contention is that election fraud was rampant — to such a degree that it invalidated the results. But that allegation has never been proved.

To the contrary, such claims have been rejected by dozens of courts in separate and independent cases, by Republican- and Democrat-appointed judges, and even by such Republican leaders as Sen. Mitch McConnell and then-Attorney General William Barr.

To assert otherwise is to contribute to a shameful campaign of disinformation and to the destabilization of the country.

Good has a moral and ethical duty to help govern the nation based on truth, rationality and the preservation of the common good. He has failed in that duty. His rhetoric, in fact, has made him morally co-responsible with Trump for the death and destruction that overtook the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

When Congress was able to go back into session on that day, he voted against accepting the vote counts from Arizona and Pennsylvania.