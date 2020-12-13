Opinion/Editorial: Good-behavior credits to be more lenient — for some prisoners

A tiered system measures the inmate’s good-behavior credits and his or her disciplinary record to determine the level of eligibility for early release. Under the most lenient of these levels, a prisoner can cut his sentence by a full 50%.

But there is also a list of crimes for which more lenient terms of release will not be offered. They include violent crimes such as murder, rape, and animal fighting; serious property crimes such as burglary and robbery; and threat crimes such as displaying a swastika or noose with intention to intimidate.

These inmates will continue to be eligible for up to 4.5 days off their sentences every 30 days based on good behavior — the standard that now ensures that all prisoners serve at least 85% of their sentences.

Some justice advocates see problems with such a list.

“All the people who are excluded, what is the message we’re sending to them?” asked Nora Demleitner, a professor at Washington and Lee’s School of Law who has studied this issue, in a story by The Roanoke Times. “I worry to some extent about that group, because are we saying we don’t believe you can change and we don’t trust you?”

Well…yes.

Some criminals are more likely to re-offend than others, once released.