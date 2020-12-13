Opinion/Editorial: Good-behavior credits to be more lenient — for some prisoners

Another swing of the pendulum has brought Virginia back to greater leniency in granting good-behavior credits for prisoners.
In 1994, former Albemarle County resident Gov. George Allen helped push through law-and-order legislation while the state and nation were frightened by a wave of drug and other crimes.
One of those laws was packaged as “truth in sentencing.”
Cutting sentences in trade for good behavior is a powerful incentive to induce inmates to keep clean, take classes and generally try to improve themselves.
The problem was that jurors recommending sentences had no idea that those sentences likely wouldn’t be fully implemented. Under the system at the time, someone sentenced to 10 years in prison could be out in as little as two. A “life” sentence could mean just 10 years served.
The mid-’90s law both abolished discretionary parole and tightened the rules for good-behavior release. Convicted felons now would have to serve at least 85% of their sentences.
The current thinking is that this standard is too harsh.
The recent special session of the General Assembly greatly expanded inmates’ options for shortening their sentences, and established a detailed process for doing so.
A tiered system measures the inmate’s good-behavior credits and his or her disciplinary record to determine the level of eligibility for early release. Under the most lenient of these levels, a prisoner can cut his sentence by a full 50%.
But there is also a list of crimes for which more lenient terms of release will not be offered. They include violent crimes such as murder, rape, and animal fighting; serious property crimes such as burglary and robbery; and threat crimes such as displaying a swastika or noose with intention to intimidate.
These inmates will continue to be eligible for up to 4.5 days off their sentences every 30 days based on good behavior — the standard that now ensures that all prisoners serve at least 85% of their sentences.
Some justice advocates see problems with such a list.
“All the people who are excluded, what is the message we’re sending to them?” asked Nora Demleitner, a professor at Washington and Lee’s School of Law who has studied this issue, in a story by The Roanoke Times. “I worry to some extent about that group, because are we saying we don’t believe you can change and we don’t trust you?”
Well…yes.
Some criminals are more likely to re-offend than others, once released.
Animal abusers are likely to graduate to other crimes; one long-term study found that 70% of abusers committed other crimes. Sex offenders have a 24% likelihood of a sexual re-offense over a 15-year period, according to one study, and a 37% likelihood of committing this or another type of crime.
Certain crimes are so horrific that it is in society’s best interests to keep the perpetrators off the streets as long as possible.
Some victims and advocates say that expanded release programs are insensitive to victims’ trauma. Many of these critics are sexual assault victims.
The pendulum has swung again. It wasn’t so long ago that reformers were arguing that sexual assault wasn’t being treated seriously enough by police or judges, and they pressed for — and won — tougher punishments. Now there is sentiment in some quarters for reducing such sentences through good-behavior formulas.
Virginia’s new law won’t go into effect until July 2022, because it will take that long for the Department of Corrections to input the complex new measurements into its data system. But 14,000 inmates will become eligible as of 2021, because the law is retroactive.
If the new program is successful, Virginia will have rebalanced the scales of justice in an important way.
If it isn’t successful and instead becomes linked with increasing crime rates, expect the pendulum to swing yet again.
