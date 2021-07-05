Opinion/Editorial: Golden Rule offers road safety

But, again, crossing a double yellow line to prevent a collision with a cyclist increases the danger of a crash in the opposing lane. And the more vehicles that have to be passed, the higher the risk.

The other new law allows cyclists to ride two abreast instead of single file on Virginia roads. This will increase their visibility, as two cyclists riding side by side are easier to spot than just one. And parents riding with children will be able to take the outside position, providing a buffer against vehicular traffic. But again, the passing conundrum would apply.

The new law also requires the Virginia State Police to “convene a work group to review issues related to allowing bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.” Although this is still a proposal, if enacted into law it would allow cyclists to ride through intersections without stopping. This also would create a potential hazard, as confused motorists would not know if approaching cyclists intended to stop or not.

Some bicycle riders opposed the new laws. According to VBF President Brantley Tyndall, “What the minority of reluctant bike riders worry about is that drivers will overreact and literally take the new laws out on them. They are afraid of road rage, because we know that we will always lose a battle with a negligent, distracted, reckless, or homicidal driver.”