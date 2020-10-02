Opinion/Editorial: GMU tactics on COVID are positive

Throughout the fall 2020 semester, colleges and universities across the commonwealth and nation have grappled with how to resume schooling while also keeping the coronavirus under control.

Much attention has been focused on case outbreaks, behaviors that might drive community spread, and fears and doubts about how higher education can manage residential living and in-person classes amid the pandemic.

What about the success stories? Universities should serve as laboratories for COVID-19 best practices, and George Mason University is a great case study to start with.

With more than 51,000 students and employees, GMU is the largest public research institution in the commonwealth, The Washington Post has reported. But recently, Gov. Ralph Northam visited GMU to praise its Fairfax campus for holding an “enviable” positivity rate. While Northam did test positive for COVID-19 shortly after his visit to GMU’s Fairfax campus, university officials released a statement on Sept. 25, saying: “The governor was on campus for a short time on Tuesday, wore a mask during his entire visit and came into close contact with a very small group of individuals.”