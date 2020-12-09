Opinion/Editorial: Give back to local taxpayers

With Charlottesville carrying a $3.9 million budget surplus and Albemarle County with $7.5 million, officials don’t have to look far to determine what to do with the money.
Return it to the taxpayers — or at least a good portion of it.
Granted, this has been a budget year like no other — and guidance from precedent doesn’t really exist. City councilors and county supervisors are doing the best they can to maintain public services for residents, but without knowing how much money might — or might not — be rolling in to support those services.
When COVID-19 disrupted the economy, the county and the city each took conservative actions.
For example, Albemarle froze jobs and made some services cuts, and even so ended with an operating deficit of $1.2 million, which was pulled from its general fund balance. And Charlottesville eliminated more than 200 employees from its payroll and decided not to funnel revenue sharing money into its Capital Improvements Plan as usual, allowing that revenue to help finance more immediate needs.
But because of their cautious decisions early in the pandemic, both jurisdictions ended up with unspent funds for the fiscal year that ended last June.
Soon, the two governments will have to decide what to do with the accumulated money.
“We don’t have to spend it, and quite frankly, right now, from a financial management perspective, it would be very prudent for us not to spend it…,” said Albemarle’s chief financial officer, Nelsie Birch.
That’s because the pandemic is far from over, and officials still can’t make reasonable revenue and spending predictions to guide them in budgeting for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Board of Supervisors did discuss, however, the possibility of adding new taxes, as now allowed by the General Assembly. Recently, the supervisors made an early exploration into the possibility of a cigarette tax.
Their concession to the taxpayers was a discussion of postponing the June 2021 property tax due date by about three weeks and extending a deadline for real property taxes.
Charlottesville, meanwhile, is talking about shifting most of its surplus into the CIP. (The city also already has a policy of retaining 17% of surpluses in a fund balance; the $3.9 million is the money remaining for other allocations.)
Charlottesville has some major capital projects in the wings, including a new downtown parking garage, part of an agreement with Albemarle to allow the county’s busy courts to remain at the city’s Court Square; and whatever work is needed to accommodate a planned reconfiguration of city schools.
Finance Director Chris Cullinan noted that the more money Charlottesville can save for capital costs, the less it will have to borrow — resulting in a savings on interest payments.
All these are significant and sensible concerns.
But somewhere among them should be proposals to return a portion of the money directly to the taxpayers. After all, the money ultimately belongs to them, and they rendered it up to city and county governments often at great cost to themselves — especially as the virus pandemic shut down many businesses, temporarily or permanents, and cost many employees their jobs.
Federal emergency stimulus money helped cushion the blow somewhat (Charlottesville is using some of its money to help the non-essential workers who were removed from the payroll).
But the federal aid often has been just enough to keep many local residents barely hanging on.
Councilor Michael Payne supports using city surplus money for the CIP, because he’s “pessimistic” that further stimulus funding will be forthcoming.
We would argue that, for exactly that reason, surplus tax money — or at least a good share of it — should go back to the taxpayers. Those who are barely hanging on need, and deserve, such consideration.
