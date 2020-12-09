Opinion/Editorial: Give back to local taxpayers

With Charlottesville carrying a $3.9 million budget surplus and Albemarle County with $7.5 million, officials don’t have to look far to determine what to do with the money.

Return it to the taxpayers — or at least a good portion of it.

Granted, this has been a budget year like no other — and guidance from precedent doesn’t really exist. City councilors and county supervisors are doing the best they can to maintain public services for residents, but without knowing how much money might — or might not — be rolling in to support those services.

When COVID-19 disrupted the economy, the county and the city each took conservative actions.

For example, Albemarle froze jobs and made some services cuts, and even so ended with an operating deficit of $1.2 million, which was pulled from its general fund balance. And Charlottesville eliminated more than 200 employees from its payroll and decided not to funnel revenue sharing money into its Capital Improvements Plan as usual, allowing that revenue to help finance more immediate needs.

But because of their cautious decisions early in the pandemic, both jurisdictions ended up with unspent funds for the fiscal year that ended last June.