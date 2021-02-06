Opinion/Editorial: Get lost, Buddy; we’re busy

A New Hampshire lawmaker apparently has a pet peeve about animals appearing at committee hearings. (Would that make it a pet pet peeve?)

Now, cats and dogs (and children and spouses) wandering into the frame during Zoom meetings has been a source of delight and, sometimes, comic relief during the interminable months since COVID has forced people to work from home. For many folks, it’s been a nice way to lighten up the dreariness of the pandemic.

But maybe animals aren’t appropriate for lawmaking sessions?

State Rep. Anita Burroughs said she got the word that pets weren’t appreciated, after her kitty Yoshi poked his furry face into a recent Zoom committee meeting.

No pets in the room, much less on the Zoom, the committee chairman reportedly said. The comment was passed along to Burroughs by a colleague.

But the chairman claims that’s not quite how it went down.

“I simply asked…: Do we really want to have cats parading in front of the legislator’s computer? Let alone stopping and getting petted so that someone may assume the cat is sitting in for the legislator?” Rep. John Hunt said in an email.

He was just raising the question, not issuing an edict, he said.