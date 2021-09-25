Opinion/Editorial: Generous aid goes to UVa prof

Time, resources, freedom.

What precious commodities those are.

Jochen Zimmer, UVa School of Medicine professor, is receiving exactly these rewards.

Zimmer, who teaches molecular physiology and biological physics, has been named a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

Yes, that Howard Hughes, of aviation and Hollywood legend.

He established the medical institute in 1953 with profits from his Hughes Aircraft Company. When the company was sold in 1985, all the proceeds went to the HHMI, which is now the largest private biomedical research institution in the nation.

Zimmer will receive $9 million over seven years to pursue any research he chooses.

The award comes in Zimmer’s name, but he’s quick to share the credit.

“It’s really for the lab,” he said. “There are a lot of undergraduate students, graduate students and post-doctoral students who have worked very hard over the past 10 years at UVa. Without their work and effort it would not have happened. It’s the people in the lab that have earned this.”