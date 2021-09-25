Opinion/Editorial: Generous aid goes to UVa prof

Time, resources, freedom.
What precious commodities those are.
Jochen Zimmer, UVa School of Medicine professor, is receiving exactly these rewards.
Zimmer, who teaches molecular physiology and biological physics, has been named a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.
Yes, that Howard Hughes, of aviation and Hollywood legend.
He established the medical institute in 1953 with profits from his Hughes Aircraft Company. When the company was sold in 1985, all the proceeds went to the HHMI, which is now the largest private biomedical research institution in the nation.
Zimmer will receive $9 million over seven years to pursue any research he chooses.
The award comes in Zimmer’s name, but he’s quick to share the credit.
“It’s really for the lab,” he said. “There are a lot of undergraduate students, graduate students and post-doctoral students who have worked very hard over the past 10 years at UVa. Without their work and effort it would not have happened. It’s the people in the lab that have earned this.”
The talented researchers on this team “study how plants, insects, people and pathogens use polysaccharides to produce a variety of biological substances, from cellulose in plants and exoskeletons in bugs to cartilage in vertebrates,” explains a Daily Progress story.
But Zimmer doesn’t have to spend the funding on any particular, pre-approved project. The award was based on Zimmer’s record of past research, true, but the institute’s unusual approach is that it wants its researchers to try new things.
It’s “committed to giving outstanding biomedical scientists the time, resources, and freedom they need to explore uncharted scientific territory,” said HHMI President Erin O’Shea.
“We encourage investigators to follow new directions, learn new methods, and think in new ways,” added Vice President David Clapham.
That must be a researcher’s dream come true. Indeed, anyone would revel in such freedom of choice.
Congratulations to Jochen Zimmer and his lab colleagues. It will be fascinating to follow what new discoveries might emerge from their research over the next seven years.