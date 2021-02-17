Opinion/Editorial: Funding standards is critical

Under the state Constitution, and implemented in the Code of Virginia, are what are called the Standards of Quality for the state’s K-12 education.
The “Standards of Quality … encompass the requirements that must be met by all Virginia public schools and school divisions,” the Virginia Department of Education says on its website.
“The … standards are aligned with the Board of Education’s goals of promoting educational equity, supporting educator recruitment and retention, and helping students and schools achieve the board’s graduation and accreditation requirements.”
“Standards” they might be. But not all Virginia public schools and school divisions are meeting them.
It’s long been a sore point: Virginia is not fully funding the standards that its own education experts say are necessary.
The SOQs set minimum standards — what the education department deems is absolutely essential for students to know in today’s world. Although schools are welcome to go beyond those minimums, the floor set by the SOQs are intended in part to ensure that every student gets not only an effective education, but also has a fair and equal chance at that education.
Every two years, the education department reviews the standards to determine if revisions are needed. That review last occurred in 2019; General Assembly did not fully funding them when they came before that body in 2020.
The General Assembly is not obligated to fully fund the SOQs; it can, and does, make its own revisions standards often simply through the amount of funding it will, or will not, provide.
For the current legislative session, the department has sent its “re-prescribed” Standards of Quality back to the Assembly. The price tag? Roughly $900 million — both to fully fund the standards and to remove a decade-long funding limit on the number of school support positions permitted.
The new SOQs address exactly that latter issue — which education advocates see as particularly critical due to the COVID pandemic and the needs of children confined at home. When they return to school, many will be delayed in their learning and will need extra help.
Those most vulnerable to this loss of education momentum often are children from low-income households or those facing other kinds of special obstacles. Some don’t even have home access to the internet-based resources so necessary for learning in 2020-21. Schools — including those in Charlottesville and Albemarle — have bent over backward to help students obtain tablets or find internet hotspots, but the extra burdens on these students (and parents) to overcome these roadblocks nonetheless must inevitably affect the quality of their learning.
Hence the perceived need for additional support staff to further help them overcome obstacles.
Policies prescribed by the SOQs include new options for sending state-supported positions to the divisions that may need them most, Dan Gecker, president of the State Board of Education, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Requirements for additional aides to help students with reading and math are among those policies.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, have re-introduced the SOQs for action in the legislature.
“I was one of those students who needed a reading specialist in the second grade,” Aird told the Times-Dispatch. “Without it, I might not be where I am today. For me, this is personal.”
Because of the pandemic, she says, Virginia must deal with the potential loss of “an entire generation of students.”
As of this writing, Aird’s bill has been engrossed in McClellan’s version. That bill has passed the Senate and has been recommended to a House committee.
Additional support staff for students with learning challenges has long been needed in any case. The pandemic just worsens the problem.
Virginia should make sure that its standards for education are truly those of quality — and are truly implemented.
Information links:
https://www.doe.virginia.gov/boe/quality/