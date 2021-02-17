Opinion/Editorial: Funding standards is critical

The General Assembly is not obligated to fully fund the SOQs; it can, and does, make its own revisions standards often simply through the amount of funding it will, or will not, provide.

For the current legislative session, the department has sent its “re-prescribed” Standards of Quality back to the Assembly. The price tag? Roughly $900 million — both to fully fund the standards and to remove a decade-long funding limit on the number of school support positions permitted.

The new SOQs address exactly that latter issue — which education advocates see as particularly critical due to the COVID pandemic and the needs of children confined at home. When they return to school, many will be delayed in their learning and will need extra help.

Those most vulnerable to this loss of education momentum often are children from low-income households or those facing other kinds of special obstacles. Some don’t even have home access to the internet-based resources so necessary for learning in 2020-21. Schools — including those in Charlottesville and Albemarle — have bent over backward to help students obtain tablets or find internet hotspots, but the extra burdens on these students (and parents) to overcome these roadblocks nonetheless must inevitably affect the quality of their learning.