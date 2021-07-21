Opinion/Editorial: Funding deserved for VSP

State Sen. Bryce Reeves is proposing legislation to boost funding for the Virginia State Police by $43 million.

Gov. Ralph Northam has called for an increase of $18.6 million.

The VSP is badly understaffed, “with a vacancy rate approaching 27%” of sworn, front-line troopers, according to its superintendent, Col. Gary Settle.

Settle said his agency “can no longer carry out portions of our mission; our ability to respond to emergencies throughout the commonwealth is imperiled; and we cannot compete for applicants who reflect the diversity and culturally responsive values that Virginians deserve.”

A funding boost would allow the VSP to establish salaries that can compete with those being offered by peer organizations.

Reeves, a Spotsylvania Republican, described the VPS as “the standard bearer for professionalism in law enforcement in the commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Daily Progress frequently observes and interacts with law enforcement agencies of all types. We’d agree with Reeves on that statement.

In much of our local region are some very good police and sheriff’s departments — but not all parts of Virginia are so fortunate.