Opinion/Editorial: Fun for all — literally

Being in a treehouse can feel almost like flying.

Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney won’t get to experience that again — he’s flying in a much higher realm since his death four years ago at age 5.

But other children — and adults, too, for that matter — can enjoy the near-treehouse that soon will be constructed at Bennett’s Village.

Bennett’s Village is a playground being planned for a three-acre site at Charlottesville’s Pen Park. Its goal is to provide enjoyment for everyone, regardless of age or abilities.

Bennett’s physical abilities were limited by spinal muscular atrophy, which put him in a wheelchair at an early age. His charm and exuberance were never limited, however.

“He was something else,” mom Kara McClurken said. “He had a relationship with everybody. … If Bennett were still alive, this playground would be built, because his personality would just lead people to write checks.”

After his death, his parents knew that the best way they could honor him was to build for Charlottesville the kind of all-abilities playground that Bennett enjoyed so much in Richmond, Park365. They’ve been fundraising almost ever since.