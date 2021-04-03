Opinion/Editorial: From trash to treasure

Transforming a landfill plot into a solar energy site seems quite a transformation.

But that’s in the works for land at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center, which includes the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority’s landfill for local trash.

A special-use permit is required from Albemarle County for the property on Dick Woods Road. Current evaluations say that there are no natural heritage resources to be preserved, noise levels outside the fence will be no louder than other day-to-day activities, and neighbors won’t see the solar panels due to existing vegetation.

The land above a landfill generally can’t be used for much, so utilizing it to produce electricity is a plus all the way around. Consumers will get green energy, partners Community Power Group and Dominion Energy will make some money, and the RSWA will make some money, too — $800 per acre per year — plus save on current maintenance costs.

This is probably a much better idea than one that was floated (no pun intended) a good many years back: converting the landfill’s methane into electrical power.