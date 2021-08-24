Opinion/Editorial: Friedman elevated PVCC

Frank Friedman has compiled an illustrious record as president of Piedmont Virginia Community College.

We’ll be sorry to see him retire (though he’s earned it), but are reassured that he leaves the college in first-rate shape.

Friedman announced last week that he would step down at the end of the current school year, May 2022.

That timing will give state officials plenty of time to find a successor.

“Frank has been an outstanding president, always seeing our mission in the best interest of our students,” Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, said in a prepared statement. “He has fought hard and often to secure financial resources for the faculty and staff at Piedmont.”

That work has led to some impressive statistical evidence of accomplishment.

During Friedman’s tenure, PVCC’s enrollment grew by 25%, while the number of annual graduates rose even more spectacularly: 400%, from 300 graduates to 1,200.