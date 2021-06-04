Opinion/Editorial: Free technical classes are considered

“Nothing’s going to happen unless we’re all happy with the partnership and the arrangement,” Piedmont President Frank Friedman told a recent meeting of the CATEC board.

CATEC offers a range of technical programs and apprenticeships for adults, including those in the electric, automotive and nursing fields. Those classes are supported by tuition and other enrollment fees, and aren’t presently eligible for financial aid.

One area that G3 funding could impact is apprenticeships.

Employers often pay all or some of the costs for apprenticing students. But small employers may not be able to absorb those costs, said CATEC Director Stephanie Carter.

If tuition were free, the costs of apprenticeships could be supported through G3.

“It’s really an opportunity for a large portion of the community to have access to trade education for free,” Carter said.

“The sooner we can figure this out and bring something free to our community, the better,” she said.

She recommended that CATEC and Piedmont begin working on the transition in time to launch the tuition-free program next spring.