Opinion/Editorial: Free technical classes are considered

A shift in operations could make more training programs free to students.
The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center is considering a partnership with Piedmont Virginia Community College that would allow Piedmont to offer the technical training programs for free for qualifying adults by bringing those programs under the umbrella of the state’s G3 initiative.
G3 — Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back — provides tuition-free training to adult students pursuing high-demand jobs in such fields as health care and manufacturing. Students must meet low- and middle-income requirements.
But G3 applies only to community college programs. CATEC is a technical school jointly operated by Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools. Since it is not a community college, its students are not eligible for G3 benefits — even though the school runs classes in health care and manufacturing for adults as well as public school students.
CATEC and PVCC are exploring the possibility of shifting operation of these CATEC programs to PVCC. If the plan is feasible, it would reclassify the programs as community college offerings for all intents and purposes, thereby qualifying them under the G3 criteria. The adult classes proposed to be shifted are only those that then would be eligible under G3.
This investigation into possibilities has only just begun.
“Nothing’s going to happen unless we’re all happy with the partnership and the arrangement,” Piedmont President Frank Friedman told a recent meeting of the CATEC board.
CATEC offers a range of technical programs and apprenticeships for adults, including those in the electric, automotive and nursing fields. Those classes are supported by tuition and other enrollment fees, and aren’t presently eligible for financial aid.
One area that G3 funding could impact is apprenticeships.
Employers often pay all or some of the costs for apprenticing students. But small employers may not be able to absorb those costs, said CATEC Director Stephanie Carter.
If tuition were free, the costs of apprenticeships could be supported through G3.
“It’s really an opportunity for a large portion of the community to have access to trade education for free,” Carter said.
“The sooner we can figure this out and bring something free to our community, the better,” she said.
She recommended that CATEC and Piedmont begin working on the transition in time to launch the tuition-free program next spring.
As for Piedmont, it already has found a way to eliminate tuition and fees for qualifying students for the fall semester and into the spring.
Under the program’s eligibility guidelines, almost all students will qualify.
The new PVCC4U 100% program also utilizes G3 funding, but is not limited to technical classes. It additionally relies on federal stimulus money and Pell grants, PVCC’s own revenue, and private donations.
The program should continue as long as funding is available.
This effort already has taken huge strides toward making community college highly affordable.
The proposed addition of CATEC technical classes would incorporate yet another component and reach even more local students.
Kudos to CATEC and PVCC leaders for focusing on the needs of students and for applying creative thinking toward meeting those needs.
Information link: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/all-releases/2021/march/headline-894095-en