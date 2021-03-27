Opinion/Editorial: Free help is at hand

The next genius at the University of Virginia, or any of the state’s institutions of higher learning, could be applying for college aid right now.

Which is why it’s so satisfying that students can get free help in their application processes.

The Virginia College Access Network and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia have partnered to offer one-on-one assistance to students completing what’s called the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Applications for FAFSA aid have declined during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s not good news for the next generation of Virginians who aspire to attend college.

Until June 30, students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting with an adviser.