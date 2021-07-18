Opinion/Editorial: Foster care system gets further review

Virginia is trying a fresh remedy for its foster care failures: an ombudsman dedicated to investigating complaints as the head of a new office.
If there’s a flaw, it’s that the General Assembly has not granted the office any enforcement powers; it can only investigate complaints and recommend changes.
However, even that limited level of authority is an improvement. If the of proves successful, perhaps its power can be augmented in the future.
In late 2018, a state report produced a “devastating” assessment of the failures of the state’s foster care system. The report had been authorized by the General Assembly in response to a litany of complaints.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that overburdened social workers sometimes didn’t visit children often enough to check on them; didn’t make sure they got the health services they needed, including mental health services; didn’t work to find them permanent homes or reunite them with their families, among other lapses.
And in a few cases, the study said, even when social workers did visit homes, they failed to respond as they should to remove children from unhealthy situations.
JLARC noted that problems with the state’s foster care system were nothing new: The commission had been warning about the inherent dangers of Virginia’s decentralized system for nearly 40 years.
In 2020, our sister newspaper The Roanoke Times did a report of its own, focusing on that decentralization and on the lack of a workable grievance procedure by which parents or foster parents could protest officials’ failures regarding the care of their children.
Such protests simply went to the department that perpetrated the alleged misdeed in the first place. There was little independent oversight.
Virginia’s Department of Social Services has limited authority over the commonwealth’s 120 local social services departments, where supervision of 5,400 foster children resides — producing inconsistencies in policies, practices and services. What’s more, according to the JLARC report, the Department of Social Services failed to exercise even the limited authority it does possess.
Additionally, even at the state level foster care is fragmented and decentralized. Along with the DSS, other departments are involved, ranging from the courts, to mental and behavioral health services, to private providers that operate group homes for children not in the care of foster parents. Foster parents seeking to help children may have trouble navigating this maze of agencies.
Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam placed an additional $163 million in his budget to help address such problems.
This year, Virginia was able to open a new state office to receive and investigate foster care complaints. Parents and foster parents now have a place to turn for help. Such an office has been pursued since at least 2008, but this was the first time the legislature had funded it.
The law authorizing the ombudsman’s office allows pursuit of “all necessary action” to protect children’s welfare. That includes legal action, and it entitles the office to access records and issue subpoenas in the course of its investigations.
It does not include enforcement authority over the local social services departments. The ombudsman’s office can make recommendations, but cannot compel the departments to follow those recommendations.
But this level of power is a vast improvement over the system that has operated for the past 40 years. It will at least provide a measure of independent oversight.
And to the extent that records are available to the media and the public (always protecting a child’s identity, of course), transparency alone could help propel change: Local departments tagged as deficient would face public pressure to improve.
We welcome the involvement of the ombudsman’s office in the effort to improve foster care. We, and the rest of Virginia, will be watching to see how well the new program functions.
