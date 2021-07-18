Opinion/Editorial: Foster care system gets further review

In 2020, our sister newspaper The Roanoke Times did a report of its own, focusing on that decentralization and on the lack of a workable grievance procedure by which parents or foster parents could protest officials’ failures regarding the care of their children.

Such protests simply went to the department that perpetrated the alleged misdeed in the first place. There was little independent oversight.

Virginia’s Department of Social Services has limited authority over the commonwealth’s 120 local social services departments, where supervision of 5,400 foster children resides — producing inconsistencies in policies, practices and services. What’s more, according to the JLARC report, the Department of Social Services failed to exercise even the limited authority it does possess.

Additionally, even at the state level foster care is fragmented and decentralized. Along with the DSS, other departments are involved, ranging from the courts, to mental and behavioral health services, to private providers that operate group homes for children not in the care of foster parents. Foster parents seeking to help children may have trouble navigating this maze of agencies.

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam placed an additional $163 million in his budget to help address such problems.