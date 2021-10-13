Opinion/Editorial: Fossil fuel problems

The Orange County coastline has become the latest casualty of the nation’s unhealthy dependence on oil. In one of the biggest California spills in decades, a pipeline connected to an oil platform off Huntington Beach recently released at least 126,000 gallons of crude.

Some 23 oil and gas drilling platforms are in federal waters off the California coastline. While large-scale spills are somewhat rare in California, they can be devastating when they occur. In 2015, a pipeline along U.S. 101 broke and sent more than 100,000 gallons of oil into the nearby coast. Spills at sea are exceedingly more difficult to clean up than those on land, and the oil they unleash spreads with the currents.

We already know the U.S. needs to wean itself off oil and gas to help the planet avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The latest spill illustrates that the threat to the coastal environment isn’t just hypothetical and that we need to move much faster to phase out coastal oil drilling.

