Opinion/Editorial: Forgotten no more
Opinion/Editorial: Forgotten no more

Also doing important work is the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, with a financial assist from Charlottesville City Council.

“African American history has been right here below our feet,” said Tom Chapman, the society’s executive director, “but no one’s really paid attention to it.”

He was referring to the apparent gravesites of at least 43, and perhaps 50, enslaved persons at what is now Pen Park but formerly was a tobacco plantation.

At this point, it is unlikely that the precise burial spot for any particular individual can be identified, Chapman said. But he hopes that historical records will reveal in general who is buried at the site, and even allow the identification of descendants.

We look forward to hearing more about this work as it proceeds.

