Opinion/Editorial: Focus on mental health

When depression and anxiety engulf her, the 16-year-old girl says, she “feels like there’s a dark hole traveling inside of me, that I’m alone, that I’m stuck.” The pandemic intensified those feelings as the closure of her school further isolated her from friends, resources and a familiar routine.

She is not alone.

Nationally, young people across the nation increasingly are reporting rising rates of mental distress amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

While COVID-19 is a public health crisis, it’s created a parallel epidemic involving mental health — especially among younger people.

The teen shared her experience last week during a virtual discussion hosted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, “Adolescent Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19.” The statistics and stories were chilling, and speak to the need to destigmatize mental illness in our society.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and the pandemic calls attention to the need to nurture both.

Among children ages 12 to 17 years old, NAMI reported, there was a 31% spike in mental health emergency room visits in 2020.