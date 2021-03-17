Opinion/Editorial: Fix sign-up system for vaccine appointments

While failures and delays in sending unemployment checks constitute one of Virginia’s breakdowns in its handling of the fallout from COVID, failures and delays in getting people scheduled for vaccines is another.

We’ve been following both issues in this space.

The commonwealth started out using a free system distributed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Well … it was free to the state for use. But it cost $44 million in development and implementation at the federal level.

One of the problems was that the system, called VAMS, could not create “closed” clinics available only to eligible Virginians, such as teachers or senior citizens. Instead, registration pages were visible to others as well, allowing people to sign up for clinics anywhere in the state — or even sometimes outside state borders, The Virginia Mercury reported.

Bloomberg News reported in January that by then, only nine states were using this problematic system — and of those, Virginia already had decided to abandon it and Connecticut was considering doing so.