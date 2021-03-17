Opinion/Editorial: Fix sign-up system for vaccine appointments

While failures and delays in sending unemployment checks constitute one of Virginia’s breakdowns in its handling of the fallout from COVID, failures and delays in getting people scheduled for vaccines is another.
We’ve been following both issues in this space.
The commonwealth started out using a free system distributed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Well … it was free to the state for use. But it cost $44 million in development and implementation at the federal level.
One of the problems was that the system, called VAMS, could not create “closed” clinics available only to eligible Virginians, such as teachers or senior citizens. Instead, registration pages were visible to others as well, allowing people to sign up for clinics anywhere in the state — or even sometimes outside state borders, The Virginia Mercury reported.
Bloomberg News reported in January that by then, only nine states were using this problematic system — and of those, Virginia already had decided to abandon it and Connecticut was considering doing so.
Virginia went with a system called PrepMod, developed by a small non-profit in Maryland that previously had designed software for managing flu vaccinations for that state’s school districts. Virginia paid nearly $750,000 for the system.
The software turned out to permit multiple signups for individuals across multiple platforms — health district websites, social media sites, text messages. Anyone could grab the link and register, regardless of whether they were eligible or not.
That led health districts to close registrations because the clinics quickly filled up and to turn away appointments sought by eligible Virginians because ineligible residents had taken the available slots.
The failure to limit registrations to priority eligibilities was roughly similar in both cases. In either case, people who should have been able to get their COVID vaccines according to the rules were unable to sign up because non-eligible or non-local people had filled up all the available appointments.
Virginia Health Department officials quickly spotted the flaws in the PrepMod system, and issued an ultimatum to the company.
The department also began crafting its own workarounds and emergency patches. If those fixes can be expanded into a workable system all its own, Virginia may abandon PrepMod, just as it abandoned VAMS earlier this year.
And just as fewer than 10% of states were using VAMS as of January, a mere 40% of Virginia health districts are using PrepMod.
Last week, the health department said it was considering dropping PrepMod.
“Depending on how all of that [state design work] goes, I could see a pretty likely scenario where we depart altogether,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, told The Mercury.
One benefit of PrepMod is its easy connectivity with the vaccine scheduling system developed by the state as well as its smooth linkage with the federal government, where accurate information transfer is critical to Washington’s determination of how many vaccine doses Virginia will receive in upcoming shipments.
Virginia must decide if any system it designs on its own can provide that same level of connectivity, or if it perhaps keeps that one portion of PrepMod and discards the rest.
Many Virginians already feel whipsawed from one change to another. Fluctuating instructions from the state, shifting guidelines from the CDC, switches from one system to another — it’s enough to cause high blood pressure, anxiety, and other health problems, even while seeking to avoid COVID.
Virginians need better results in their efforts to sign up for life-saving vaccine doses.
They deserve a system that is easy to use, safely collects and protects personal information, keeps them updated on changes and vaccine availability, seamlessly connects with local and national systems, and screens out ineligible registrations in favor of Virginians who are officially prioritized for vaccinations.
Information link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-28/-44-million-vaccine-system-from-cdc-gets-few-users-among-states