Opinion/Editorial: Five pillars exemplify promise

In keeping with the community’s increasing interest in affordable housing, and some of the problems in implementing such projects, it’s never too late to mention a positive angle to a project that has long been in the works.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville bought the Southwood Mobile Home Park in 2007, with plans to redevelop the site into a 700- to 800-unit mixed-income, mixed-use neighborhood. It expects to do the project without displacing any residents.

Following receipt of a permit from Albemarle County, Habitat says that earthmoving is starting this spring. Worthy of note: Faulconer Construction, a contractor for Habitat, will be contributing to the community vision by conducting a training program for residents. Those who sign up literally will be building their own neighborhood while also learning important, portable skills.

One of the reasons it’s taken so long to get the project off the ground is that Habitat has taken time for meticulous planning. It conducted a long phase of community conversation to bring residents in on the planning. Then, too, it would have taken time to design the project in a way that wouldn’t displace residents but rather move them seamless from old into new housing.

Meanwhile, residents have been building their own vision for the place.