Opinion/Editorial: First efforts at voting district revision are encouraging

By their very simplicity, they starkly illustrate just how twisted the old districts were.

The first go at redesigned districts was presented by two consultants assisting the commission — one appointed by Republicans and one appointed by Democrats (an example of the partisanship that crept back into the process, as mentioned earlier).

Their party origins aside, the two consultants came up with a redistricting plan for Northern Virginia that is remarkably balanced geographically.

Don’t celebrate too soon, however, for there are some sticking points.

The pair did not take into account where incumbent lawmakers now live.

“We consciously did not look at incumbents, partly because of the time crunch” — the commission is on a tight deadline — “and partly because we had not received direction from the commission,” said Ken Strasma, the consultant chosen by the Democrats.

And so the straightforward, rationally designed districts that the consultants devised have ended up placing some incumbents in the same district. Since only one lawmaker can represent each district, the changes automatically set up potential losses for incumbents.