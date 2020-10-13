Opinion/Editorial: Firefighter funds ease city woes

The total number of firefighters requested ranges from nine, to 12, to 15; and the method of acquiring them ranges from a phased-in approach to a mass hire, depending on who is telling the story.

To take just one small piece of the dispute:

Then-City Manager Tarron Richardson said he had envisioned adding three firefighters per year starting mid-2021 — if money were available once budgets were stabilized after COVID impacts. He said he asked the fire chief to accommodate that possibility or else find the money from some other source.

Former Fire Chief Andrew Baxter says that conversation never happened. Instead, what he remembers is that Mr. Richardson asked him to figure out how to manage with cuts to the department. “What would be the option for the coverage if you had to get rid of an engine company?” the city manager asked, according to a recording of the conversation, later adding that he didn’t think such a loss would hurt coverage.

The “what-if” question was of course highly speculative and not a guarantee of “what would” happen. But it probably negatively influenced Mr. Baxter’s take on the city manager’s assessment of staffing issues.