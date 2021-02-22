Opinion/Editorial: Felons in prison don't deserve vote

According to Article II, Section I of the Constitution of Virginia, a person who is tried and convicted of a felony offense automatically loses the right to vote: “No person who has been convicted of a felony shall be qualified to vote unless his civil rights have been restored by the Governor or other appropriate authority.”

That’s the case in most of the United States. Convicted felons retain their right to vote only in the District of Columbia, Maine and Vermont.

The thinking behind this policy is simple: Individuals who refuse to obey the law should not have a say in selecting lawmakers. And a person who exhibits contempt for society does not deserve its rewards, one of them being the franchise. Losing the right to vote is part of their punishment.

However, a steady drumbeat by various groups and individuals arguing against “felon disenfranchisement” has had some success in chipping away at the policy as politicians see it as a way to increase their political base.

In 2013, then-Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell signed an executive order that waived the two-year waiting period for non-violent felons and restored their rights after paying any court-ordered fines or restitution.