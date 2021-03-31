Opinion/Editorial: Fare-free CAT has promise

“When you take that barrier away for passengers…, the risk of trying to use transit is so low,” she said. “...So I think it’s really exciting if we can make this work.”

CAT already was seeing declines in ridership; the pandemic just exacerbated the problem. The agency has been trying to stem the trend for years, but has yet to hit on an effective solution.

Fares make up a small part of CAT’s financial support — so why not just eliminate them? That would shift the concept from one in which users participate in supporting the bus system through fees to one that would be fully a public service — like free access to parks or free education.

And that would shift the funding model. Most of the money comes from state, federal and local sources; Charlottesville has budgeted $11.8 million for CAT for the coming fiscal year, and Albemarle County also pays to have buses serve county urban-ring locations.

But increases in local funding are unlikely to be forthcoming to support a fare-free model, with local governments already pinched between demands for more services and demands to keep taxes down.