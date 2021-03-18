Opinion/Editorial: Fallout from parole controversy continues

Virginia’s reputation as a good government state is taking a beating from the parole board scandal.
Recently, an employee of the state’s Office of the State Inspector General turned whistleblower by talking with several lawmakers about her investigation, which had helped produce a report critical of the parole board. The report said the board, allegedly acting with bias, had violated the law and its own policies in the way it had conducted its reviews, including when paroling a convicted killer — who, in a tragic irony, was on parole when he murdered a Richmond police officer.
The talkative employee then was suspended from her job. She has filed suit formally claiming protected whistleblower status.
The governor’s office, meanwhile, has claimed that the report claiming bias was biased.
When word about the report emerged last summer, the press protested that it should be public information. After all, it detailed alleged mistakes by public officials.
After the report was handled by members of Ralph Northam’s administration, a heavily redacted version was released publicly. The blacked-out copy provided little information on which to base independent evaluation of its claims.
Earlier this month, the governor’s chief of staff discussed long-standing concerns about the report. The administration had held a meeting with the OSIG last year to dig into claims that the board had exhibited bias, Clark Mercer said.
“We went into that meeting thinking that there was bias and that there was lack of objectivity [on the board],” he said. “We left that meeting knowing there was bias and a lack of objectivity in that report.”
The report ignored some sections of the Virginia State Code, cited those that weren’t applicable, and included biased information in its findings, he said.
That summary essentially echoes the administration’s assessment as expressed last year.
But the problem is: No one could independently review the report to confirm either that assessment or the report’s claims — because the administration wouldn’t make it fully public. That lack of transparency raised obvious concerns.
Now, it’s true that parole policy had become a political football, with some Republicans protesting certain decisions made under a Democratic administration. But producing a critical report doesn’t automatically mean that the inspector general’s office arrived at its conclusions through bias.
Conversely, Northam officials could be right: Perhaps bias did infect the report.
But to determine the truth, Virginians need — and have needed all along — more information, provided more transparently.
If the report was biased, then the issue should have been dealt with last year — again, openly and publicly.
Because if the report was biased, then we have a different state agency behaving irresponsibly — not the parole board, but the inspector general’s office.
In one sense, doubts about the OSIG are the more serious of the two, since it’s that office which is supposed to investigate alleged corruption and ensure ethical behavior. If it is behaving unethically (which would arguably be the case if bias occurred), then Virginia’s system of self-policing its government is truly broken.
But either way, the public should have been told what was happening. Instead, the administration suppressed much of the report and allowed the situation to fester for months.
Mr. Mercer said “a lot of unsubstantiated accusations [are] being bandied about and a lot of politics being played.”
Well, that’s what can happen in an information vacuum. If the administration wanted to avoid that kind of speculation, it should have confronted the situation head-on at the start.
No wonder some lawmakers — yes, Republicans — decided to share the full report with media outlets.
Meanwhile, here’s something worth noting: Now that the media have information from the unredacted document to sink their teeth into, reporters are digging deeper into a series of parole decisions. And they are finding — you guessed it — an apparent “pattern” of problems.
