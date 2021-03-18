Opinion/Editorial: Fallout from parole controversy continues

Because if the report was biased, then we have a different state agency behaving irresponsibly — not the parole board, but the inspector general’s office.

In one sense, doubts about the OSIG are the more serious of the two, since it’s that office which is supposed to investigate alleged corruption and ensure ethical behavior. If it is behaving unethically (which would arguably be the case if bias occurred), then Virginia’s system of self-policing its government is truly broken.

But either way, the public should have been told what was happening. Instead, the administration suppressed much of the report and allowed the situation to fester for months.

Mr. Mercer said “a lot of unsubstantiated accusations [are] being bandied about and a lot of politics being played.”

Well, that’s what can happen in an information vacuum. If the administration wanted to avoid that kind of speculation, it should have confronted the situation head-on at the start.

No wonder some lawmakers — yes, Republicans — decided to share the full report with media outlets.

Meanwhile, here’s something worth noting: Now that the media have information from the unredacted document to sink their teeth into, reporters are digging deeper into a series of parole decisions. And they are finding — you guessed it — an apparent “pattern” of problems.