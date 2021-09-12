Opinion/Editorial: Fairness for Black farmers?

Then how about more recent history?

The AP investigation found clear evidence of discrimination against Black farmers from the 1980s forward — and many Blacks would say it hasn’t ended yet.

Among the farmers whose stories are told to help humanize the report is Virginia’s John Wesley Boyd Jr.

Boyd says he faced racism from the day he walked into a U.S. Department of Agriculture office when he bought his first farm in the early 1980s, assuming an existing USDA loan.

He said Black farmers could get appointments with the local lending officer only one day a week, a practice that became known as “Black Wednesday.” He said one officer tore up his application in front of him; another “accidentally” spit tobacco juice on him.

From federal records, AP confirmed a pattern of discrimination. Boyd’s requests for an operating loan sat unprocessed in the local office for years, despite orders from the state director. On another occasion, his account was wrongly flagged as delinquent when it should have been restructured; that error only worsened Boyd’s financial problems.

In 1996, the agency foreclosed on part of his property, executing the foreclosure in just 30 days. It then moved to foreclose on his remaining 110 acres.