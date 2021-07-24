Opinion/Editorial: Facebook posts must hoe the line

She told AP that she never heard back from a real person, and that Facebook’s maze of instructions for how to correct a bad flag on its site are too difficult to navigate.

So AP contacted Facebook.

That at least prompted an email, in which a (presumably) real person wrote back to say the mistaken blocks on “hoe” had been lifted.

And, said the email, if enough posts are flagged that the group is slated for suspension, a real person will check to make sure the posts are acceptable in their context.

Note that the promise applies only after enough posts are intercepted to threaten the group’s status.

Meanwhile, posts are still being taken down.

“Japanese beetles are jerks,” said one such post.

“Kill them all,” said another, referring to the same pest. “Drown them in soapy water.”

Facebook automatically blocked all comments on the original post because of “possible violence, incitement, or hate in multiple comments.”

Licata and cohorts can only hoepe that Facebook fixes this flaw.

We can’t wait to see what happens at Christmastime when gardeners and all the rest of us may start commenting, “Ho, ho, ho!”