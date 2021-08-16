Opinion/Editorial: Facebook: A problem in need of a solution

“I have called on social media platforms like Facebook to work with, and better empower, independent researchers, whose efforts consistently improve the integrity and safety of social media platforms by exposing harmful and exploitative activity. Instead, Facebook has seemingly done the opposite,” Sen. Warner said in a statement.

Now that Republicans and Democrats have seemingly arrived at the same place by different routes, it’s time for Congress to finally do something about the Facebook problem. The social media giant has been hoovering up the bulk of online advertising revenue, starving newspapers, local radio and TV stations of the funding they need to operate.

Indeed, the estimated total revenue for all newspapers in the U.S. was down 29% last year from 2019, even though local readers depended on them for crucial news about the pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center. And we suspect that Facebook’s reluctance to have independent researchers look at its political advertising is more about protecting politicians than keeping the public informed.

But having gotten rid of many of the traditional gatekeepers of news, or financially crippled the ones still left standing, Facebook has installed what amounts to be an algorithmic automated gate — without letting anybody in on the code to get in.