Opinion/Editorial: Facebook: A problem in need of a solution

The fact that Democrats in Congress are now openly admitting there’s a problem with Facebook is a start.
Republicans and conservatives have been complaining about alleged Facebook bias and censorship for years, claiming that the social media giant was deleting their posts due to political reasons, not because they violated any ill-defined “terms of service.” They claim that things have only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, where any dissenting views or even questions about the efficacy of various treatments were routinely purged from the website.
On Aug. 6, three Democratic senators — Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota; Chris Coons, Delaware, and Virginia’s Mark Warner — sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressing their “surprise” that Facebook had also “terminated access to its platform for researchers connected with the NYU Ad Observatory project … a nonpartisan [and] independent [group of researchers and journalists] … focused on improving the transparency of online political advertising.” The website claimed that a browser extension used by the group had the potential to violate Facebook’s user privacy rules.
Transparency, especially in politics, is crucial for a healthy democracy. To that end, it would be very nice to know exactly how advertisers target political ads online, which is what the Ad Observatory project was trying to determine when it was deplatformed.
“I have called on social media platforms like Facebook to work with, and better empower, independent researchers, whose efforts consistently improve the integrity and safety of social media platforms by exposing harmful and exploitative activity. Instead, Facebook has seemingly done the opposite,” Sen. Warner said in a statement.
Now that Republicans and Democrats have seemingly arrived at the same place by different routes, it’s time for Congress to finally do something about the Facebook problem. The social media giant has been hoovering up the bulk of online advertising revenue, starving newspapers, local radio and TV stations of the funding they need to operate.
Indeed, the estimated total revenue for all newspapers in the U.S. was down 29% last year from 2019, even though local readers depended on them for crucial news about the pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center. And we suspect that Facebook’s reluctance to have independent researchers look at its political advertising is more about protecting politicians than keeping the public informed.
But having gotten rid of many of the traditional gatekeepers of news, or financially crippled the ones still left standing, Facebook has installed what amounts to be an algorithmic automated gate — without letting anybody in on the code to get in.
Facebook is a private company, and people who object to its policies don’t have to use it. But Facebook is now a major purveyor of news as well. It can’t pretend to be merely a free-wheeling “platform” for free speech without accepting any liability for content while it continues to censor certain users for increasingly opaque reasons. If Facebook is instead a “publisher,” it needs to be legally liable for whatever content it allows on its website. The social media giant can’t have it both ways.